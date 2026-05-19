Big Bash League 2026-27 Opener Likely To Be Held At MA Chidambaram Stadium In Chennai | X

Chennai: In what could be considered a historic first for Indian cricket, the opening match of the upcoming season of Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) could be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, multiple reports claimed on Monday night.

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According to these reports, a five-member delegation of Cricket Australia officials was in Chennai on Monday to recce the Stadium and also watched the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Chennai Super Kings' clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chepauk, held a final discussion on the matter with officials of Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA).

TNCA sources also claimed that the opening match of the 16th edition of the Big Bash League (BBL 2026-27) is all set to be held at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Sources said that the move is likely to get approval from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

A CA representative declined to confirm that anything has been decided but acknowledged that the matter was discussed. “We are not able to confirm anything. We are exploring the potential of Chennai in partnership with the Australian Government to deepen the India-Australia relationship. Nothing confirmed as yet, and we are working closely with our friends in BCCI,” the representative said.

If it gets approved by the BCCI, this will be the first time that the BCCI will allow any direct competition to its flagship IPL to be played in India. The BCCI does not allow Indian players, even those retired from international cricket, to participate in T20 franchise leagues abroad. Only those who have quit all forms of cricket in India are allowed to participate in T20 leagues abroad.

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If the BBL gets the final nod from the BCCI, it will also have to consider the fact that the BBL has players from Pakistan, while the Indian government does not allow Pakistani sportspersons to play in India unless they are part of a multinational event approved by the International Federation.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)