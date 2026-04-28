PM Modi Virtually Inaugurates Indoor Cricket Academies In Manipur, Arunachal |

Gangtok: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday virtually inaugurated indoor cricket academies in Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh from Gangtok, marking a major boost for sports infrastructure in the Northeast.

The Manipur Cricket Association’s Indoor Cricket Academy, funded by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), was inaugurated at Luwangpokpa Cricket Stadium in Luwangsangbam, Imphal, as part of the launch of indoor cricket academies for northeastern state associations.

Speaking to IANS, Manipur Cricket Association secretary Lairenjam Geetranjan Singh described the occasion as a historic moment for cricket in the state and thanked Jay Shah for extending support to the project during his tenure as BCCI Secretary. He said the academy is a world-class facility equipped with three indoor practice pitches, a gymnasium, an administrative office and a swimming pool.

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Lairenjam added that the BCCI will bear the maintenance and operational expenses of the academy for the next two years. According to Singh, the indoor facility will significantly benefit players in Manipur, especially during the rainy season, as training camps and coaching sessions can now continue throughout the year without the need to send players outside the state.

Highlighting recent achievements, he said Manipur reached the finals of five BCCI domestic tournaments during the 2025 season and won two Under-19 titles. “All players representing Manipur are local cricketers groomed by the association over the last several years,” he said, expressing confidence that the new academy would further strengthen both boys’ and girls’ cricket in the state.

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Prime Minister Modi also virtually inaugurated the Indoor Cricket Academy at Doimukh in Arunachal Pradesh, developed jointly by the BCCI and the Arunachal Cricket Association. The facility includes modern practice nets and fitness centres aimed at ensuring year-round training despite the region’s heavy monsoon conditions.

During the virtual event, PM Modi said such infrastructure would help nurture local sporting talent, provide young players better training opportunities and strengthen the Northeast’s growing sports ecosystem. The Prime Minister is currently in Gangtok on an official visit, from where he launched several development and infrastructure projects for the region earlier in the day.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)