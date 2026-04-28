'Sikkim Is Paradise Of The East': PM Narendra Modi Celebrates 50 Years Of Statehood

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Image courtesy @BJP4India

Marking a historic milestone at the closing ceremony of Sikkim’s 50th Year of Statehood, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for development projects worth over Rs4,000 crore.

LIVE: PM Shri @narendramodi addresses the closing ceremony of Sikkim’s 50th Year of Statehood celebrations. https://t.co/QNyitC5xP1 — BJP (@BJP4India) April 28, 2026

Highlighting the region’s strategic importance, the prime minister said: "Sikkim and the Northeast are not just an important part of the country for us, but they are India's Ashtalakshmi. The Northeast is Hindustan’s Ashtalakshmi, and therefore, while we are working on the Act East policy, we have also resolved to Act Fast for the Northeast."

He added that these projects, spanning across various sectors, reflect a "dedication to the all-round development of the region."

Sikkim as the model for 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat'

Prime Minister Modi lauded Sikkim for its cultural harmony at a time of national political friction.

"When, driven by political self-interest in the country, there are constant efforts to promote linguistic chauvinism, regionalism, caste hierarchies, and discrimination across the nation. Today, Sikkim has brought the philosophy of 'One India - Superior India' to life," the prime minister said.

"In this small programme, they conjured up the entire Hindustan right before our eyes. You have truly won hearts. Not just Modi's, but the hearts of the entire Hindustan have you won today," he said.

"Acting fast" to connect the last state

Prime Minister Modi took a direct swipe at past delays, specifically citing the Sivok-Rangpo railway line to showcase his "Act Fast" mantra.

"What the BJP government is achieving now could have been accomplished much earlier. However, successive Congress governments consistently hindered Sikkim’s development," he said.

"For example, the Sivok-Rangpo railway line was approved in 2008-09, but there was no progress on the ground. The project remained stalled in bureaucratic red tape. After the BJP came to power at the Centre, development gained momentum. For the first time, a railway line is set to reach Sikkim," the prime minister said.

He also highlighted the UDAN scheme, calling it "A new flight for the dreams of the Middle Class!"

A global tourism and bio-diversity hub

Emphasising the state's unique economic strengths, the prime minister noted that while Sikkim covers less than 1 per cent of India’s land, it holds 25 per cent of its floral diversity.

"Sikkim, the paradise of the East, Sikkim, the garden of orchids... I am confident that Sikkim's orchids will attract record numbers of visitors," he predicted.

He further urged the nation to visit, calling the residents "staunch guardians of nature, brand ambassadors" and noted, "The best thing I liked during my roadshow was the cleanliness of the roads of Sikkim. I salute all of you for this!"

Nurturing talent and social welfare

The prime minister also focused on the youth and the elderly, outlining a vision for a "Fit India."

"Another sky of possibilities for Sikkim lies in sports as well. The youth here have proven their capability and talent in sports on major platforms... To nurture these talents further, we are running movements like Khelo India and Fit India," he said.

On healthcare, the prime minister announced the expansion of benefits.

"Earlier, we had provided Ayushman cards to the poor for free treatment. Now this facility is also being extended to all elderly people aged 70 years and above," he said.

A personal homecoming

Reflecting on his journey from the campaign trail to the serenity of the Himalayas, the prime minister shared, "I arrived in Gangtok yesterday afternoon. Before coming here, I was caught up in the hustle and bustle of the Bengal elections. Upon arriving here, I experienced a new sensation, new joy, and an atmosphere of celebration all around."

Recalling a previous cancelled visit due to weather, he said, "That longing to meet you had lingered in my heart... That wait, too, has been fulfilled today through this opportunity."

Prime Minister Modi urged the state to lead the way toward a "Viksit Bharat," saying, "We must take Sikkim to new heights."