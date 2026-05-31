PM Modi Hails Gurindervir Singh, Animesh Kujur For Rewriting 100m National Record In 'Mann Ki Baat'

In his latest episode of the popular monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the inspiring performance of two young Indian athletes who have captured the nation’s attention with their extraordinary achievements in sprinting.

National Record Broken Three Times In Two Days

Addressing the audience on Sunday, the Prime Minister spoke enthusiastically about the thrilling developments in the men’s 100-metre race, where the national record was broken three times within just two days.

Prime Minister Modi said, “Friends, one event that is being widely discussed across the country is the 100-metre race. Within a span of just two days, the national record in the men’s 100-m race was broken three times. The two athletes who achieved this remarkable feat are Gurindervir Singh and Animesh Kujur.”

'A Unique Jugalbandi' Between Two Athletes

Describing their back-and-forth competition as a unique sporting spectacle, PM Modi drew an interesting parallel with Indian classical music.

“We have witnessed Jugalbandi in the realm of music, but this particular Jugalbandi is unique: one athlete issues a challenge, the other takes it up, and then the first one raises the bar yet again. It has truly been a fascinating saga,” he remarked.

Prime Minister Encourages Nation To Learn From Their Journey

The Prime Minister expressed his admiration for the two athletes and encouraged the entire nation to take inspiration from their dedication and hard work.

He added, “I want the listeners of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ to learn about you -- to gain insight into your journey and to become aware of the extraordinary prowess you have demonstrated.”

Rivalry Generates Excitement In Indian Athletics

This spirited rivalry between Gurindervir Singh and Animesh Kujur has generated tremendous excitement in Indian athletics.

Their repeated record-breaking performances in such a short period have not only elevated the standards of sprinting in the country but have also become a symbol of healthy competition and relentless pursuit of excellence.

Sports enthusiasts believe that such intense contests will help produce world-class athletes who can shine on the global stage.

Recognition Seen As Boost For Sports Community

PM Modi’s mention of these young talents in his widely listened-to programme is being seen as a significant morale booster for the Indian sports fraternity.

By shining the spotlight on emerging athletes, the Prime Minister has once again underscored the importance of nurturing sports talent and celebrating every milestone in India’s sporting journey.

The episode has generated positive reactions on social media, with many praising the Prime Minister for connecting directly with the aspirations of India’s youth.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)