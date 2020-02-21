PM Modi directed all government departments to work for youths, says Kiren Rijiju

Rijiju further said that one should remain "youthful" and must work as team India to develop India.

"Be youthful all the time. I consider myself always young and let's pledge we will remain always young as age does not matter. We must work as a team India to develop India. Even you can adopt villages close by and individually can do various activities and projects for villages," Rijiju said.

"In the last few years, we have a change in learning models. Technology gave various changes like self-learning. Higher education institutions are trying to adapt with the latest technology. Most of them are stick with e-books and online learning is getting popular nowadays," he added.