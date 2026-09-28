PM Modi Congratulates Murali Sreeshankar, Parul Chaudhary And Other Indian Medallists At Asian Games 2026 | X

New Delhi, September 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian medal winners in Asian Games 2026 on Monday. PM Modi took to social media to extend his wishes and praise their commendable performances in the games. Indian athletes managed to win 8 medals on Day 10 of the Asian Games 2026.

PM Modi congratulated long jump star Murali Sreeshankar for silver medal. PM Modi said, "Another Asian Games medal for Murali Sreeshankar! His leap earned him a place on the Men’s Long Jump podium. Congratulations to him. Wishing him many more successes ahead."

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PM Modi also hailed the double podium in javelin throw. He said, "Two Indian javelin throwers on the Asian Games podium! Congratulations to Yashvir Singh on winning the Silver with a personal best and to Rohit Yadav on bringing home the Bronze. A wonderful result for both athletes and for Indian athletics. Best wishes to them for the endeavours ahead."

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He also congratulated Parul Chaudhary for winning bronze in 5000m race. The Prime Minister said, "Congratulations to Parul Chaudhary on winning bronze in the Women’s 5000m at the Asian Games. Her success is very inspiring for budding athletes. All the best to her for the endeavours ahead."

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PM Modi also extended his congratulations to Gulveer Singh for his silver in 1500m. He said, "Congratulations to Gulveer Singh on winning the Silver in the Men’s 1500m at the Asian Games! His achievement becomes more special as it was a personal best. India is proud of him."

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He also congratulated Vithya Ramraj for her record bronze in 400m hurdles. PM Modi said, "Indeed a great run by Vithya Ramraj! She has won the Bronze in the Women’s 400m hurdles at the Asian Games. Congratulations to Vithya. May she keep scaling new heights of success in the times to come."

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India's medals tally has now reached 45 with four Gold, 20 Silver and 21 Bronze and the country stands at the 12th position on the list.