Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally On Day 10: India Reaches 45 Medals, Remains 12th In Standings; China Lead With 229 | X

India continued its medal hunt on Day 10 of the Asian Games 2026 with the country's tally reaching 45 medals on Monday. India now has four gold, 20 silver and 21 bronze medals and is placed 12th in the overall standings.

India began Day 10 with 38 medals after a seven-medal haul on Sunday. The medal tally has since climbed to 45. The latest surge has been driven by a strong show in athletics with Murali Sreeshankar and Gulveer Singh winning silver medals, while Yashvir Singh also secured silver in the men's javelin and Rohit Yadav added a bronze.

India Wins 7 Medals On Day 10 Of Asian Games 2026

India enjoyed a strong day at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 on Monday, September 28, winning seven medals — four silver and three bronze. A major share of India’s success came from athletics, with the country winning medals across javelin throw, long jump, 1500m, 400m hurdles and 5000m. Shooting and kurash also added to India’s medal tally.

Medals Won By India Today

Shooting: Esha Singh won a dramatic silver medal in the women’s 25m pistol after a double shoot-off.

Men's Javelin: Yashvir Singh won silver with a personal best of 85.72m, while Rohit Yadav secured bronze with 84.35m, giving India a double podium finish.

Men's Long Jump: Murali Sreeshankar clinched silver in the men’s long jump final, producing an 8.07m jump despite appearing to be struggling with an injury.

Men's 1500m: Gulveer Singh secured silver in the men’s 1500m, producing a personal-best performance.

Women's 400m Hurdles: Vithya Ramraj won bronze after breaking a 42-year-old national record.

Women's 5000m: Parul Chaudhary claimed bronze in the women’s 5000m.

Women's-78kg: Pincky Balhara added another bronze medal for India in the women’s -78kg category.

A large share of India's medals on Day 10 came from athletics, underlining the strong performance of the country's track and field contingent at the Asian Games.

Gold Medals

India's four gold medals have come from women's cricket, men's kabaddi, women's kabaddi and shooting's 10m air pistol mixed team event.

Athletics has emerged as India's biggest medal contributor so far with 19 medals, including nine silver and 10 bronze.

Shooting has contributed 12 medals, including one gold, six silver and five bronze, while squash has added three medals - two silver and one bronze.

Together, athletics and shooting account for 31 of India's 45 medals at the Asian Games 2026.

China continues to dominate the medal standings, while Japan and South Korea occupy the second and third positions.

India will look to add more medals through the remaining events in coming days.

Indian men's cricket team also advanced to the semi-finals after its quarter-final against Afghanistan was abandoned due to persistent rain with India progressing because of its higher ICC ranking.

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain also assured India of another medal after reaching the women's 75kg semi-finals.

Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally - Day 10

1. China - Gold 131 | Silver 53 | Bronze 45 | Total: 229

2. Japan - Gold 41 | Silver 68 | Bronze 63 | Total: 172

3. South Korea - Gold 21 | Silver 26 | Bronze 43 | Total: 90

4. Uzbekistan - Gold 12 | Silver 17 | Bronze 13 | Total: 42

5. Kazakhstan - Gold 9 | Silver 13 | Bronze 23 | Total: 45

6. Thailand - Gold 9 | Silver 8 | Bronze 12 | Total: 29

7. Bahrain - Gold 9 | Silver 2 | Bronze 3 | Total: 14

8. Iran - Gold 8 | Silver 15 | Bronze 9 | Total: 32

9. North Korea - Gold 7 | Silver 5 | Bronze 5 | Total: 17

10. Malaysia - Gold 6 | Silver 3 | Bronze 9 | Total: 18

11. Hong Kong, China - Gold 5 | Silver 12 | Bronze 17 | Total: 34

12. India - Gold 4 | Silver 20 | Bronze 21 | Total: 45

India has 45 medals so far, including 4 gold, 20 silver and 21 bronze medals.