PM Modi Congratulates Gavit, Basil And Sreeshankar For Commonwealth Games Medal Wins | X

New Delhi, July 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated para sprinters Dilip Mahadu Gavit and Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath, along with long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, after their medal-winning performances at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow.

Dilip Mahadu Gavit delivered a record-breaking performance to win the gold medal in the men’s 100m T47 event, while Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath secured the silver medal, helping India achieve a historic one-two finish in the event.

Gavit clocked 10.71 seconds to set a new Commonwealth Games record and register his season-best timing. Congratulating the para sprinter, PM Modi praised his speed, determination and dedication.

“A phenomenal performance by Dilip Mahadu Gavit! Congratulations to him on winning the Gold Medal in the Men’s 100m T47 event with a remarkable timing, setting a new Games Record and achieving his Season Best,” PM Modi posted on X.

A superb Silver for Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath! What a sprint and display of determination! Congratulations to him for the success and also achieving his Season Best. His success reflects his hard work and focus. May he continue to scale new heights in the times to come.… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 30, 2026

Basil followed Gavit with a season-best timing of 10.83 seconds to claim silver and complete India’s memorable one-two finish.

The Prime Minister lauded Basil’s hard work and consistency, saying his performance reflected his determination and focus.

“A superb silver for Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath! What a sprint and display of determination! Congratulations to him for the success and also achieving his Season Best,” PM Modi said.

A superb Silver for Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath! What a sprint and display of determination! Congratulations to him for the success and also achieving his Season Best. His success reflects his hard work and focus. May he continue to scale new heights in the times to come.… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 30, 2026

PM Modi also congratulated long jumper Murali Sreeshankar for winning silver with his best jump of the season.

Calling his performance exceptional, the Prime Minister said Sreeshankar’s success would inspire young athletes to pursue excellence in athletics.

“An outstanding Silver for Sreeshankar! What an exceptional performance! Congratulations to him on winning the medal and that too with his best leap,” PM Modi wrote.

An outstanding Silver for Sreeshankar! What an exceptional performance!



Congratulations to him on winning the medal and that too with his best leap. His success will motivate several youngsters to pursue excellence in athletics. My best wishes for his upcoming endeavours.… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 30, 2026

The three medal-winning performances further strengthened India’s athletics campaign at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026.

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