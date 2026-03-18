'Plot Twist Of The Century': Nora Fatehi Celebrates Morocco's AFCON Win Amid Ban On Controversial 'Sarke Chunar' Song | VIDEO

Nora Fatehi Celebrates After CAF Awards Morocco AFCOn title | Instagram

Amid controversy, Bollywood dancer and actress Nora Fatehi has a reason to celebrate. Morocco have been belatedly awarded the African Cup of Nations after a landmark decision by CAF stripped Senegal of the title. It marks another twist to what was a controversial final, which saw Senegal walk off the pitch, only to return and win the game.

Nora Fatehi, who hails from Morocco, attended the tournament and was often seen passionately cheering her national team. After the verdict was announced, the Bollywood star took to Instagram to celebrate.

"Morocco officially will be going to the World Cup as an African champion. So bravo. Congratulations to Morocco. Plot twist of the century," she said in a reel posted on her Instagram.

Nora Fatehi became one of the most talked-about celebrities from the tournament. Fans labelled her "lucky charm" for Morocco and the crowd gathered around her for photos and selfies.

He presence also fueled the dating rumours with Moroccan football star Achraf Hakimi after he was seen engaging with her social media posts from inside the stadium.

"So now after this decision, many are saying that justice has finally been served. Morocco is celebrating as we speak. I mean, what can I say? I've never heard of this before in football history, but there's a first for everything and well deserved. Our players are amazing. They did amazing," she said.

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Fatehi added that Senegal's conduct during the game was unacceptable and while the right decision was made, it took too long to reach there.

I have never ever seen in any sport a team leaving in the game like nothing happened. So I've never seen that. So good on CAF for making this decision. However, I mean, it took too long. I believe it took too long, but it doesn't matter," she added.

The news comes amid heat faced by Nora Fatehi for her latest song. Her song for the movie KD, named Sarke Chunar, was aggressively slammed on social media for its vulgar lyrics.

The controversy largely centred around the song’s opening verse, which uses a strong double entendre. Though the lyrics initially appear to hint at an intimate act, the later lines clarify that they refer to a drink and a bottle. Despite this contextual shift, many users continued to criticise the wording, saying it was "inappropriate."