 Moroccan Fans Celebrate Historic AFCON Triumph After CAF Strips Senegal Of Title Following Controversial Walk-Off Protest; Video
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HomeSportsMoroccan Fans Celebrate Historic AFCON Triumph After CAF Strips Senegal Of Title Following Controversial Walk-Off Protest; Video

Moroccan Fans Celebrate Historic AFCON Triumph After CAF Strips Senegal Of Title Following Controversial Walk-Off Protest; Video

Celebrations erupted across Morocco as the Morocco national football team were crowned Africa Cup of Nations champions after CAF overturned Senegal’s 1-0 final win. Senegal forfeited following a walk-off protest over a controversial VAR penalty, handing Morocco a 3-0 victory. Fans flooded streets, waving flags and chanting, marking an unexpected and historic AFCON triumph for the nation.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, March 18, 2026, 10:47 AM IST
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In an extraordinary turn of events, celebrations erupted across Morocco as the Morocco national football team were officially crowned champions of the Africa Cup of Nations following a dramatic ruling that stripped Senegal national football team of their title.

The decision by the Confederation of African Football overturned the original result of the final, where Senegal had secured a 1-0 victory after extra time. However, CAF’s appeals board ruled that Senegal had forfeited the match after their players walked off the pitch in protest over a controversial VAR-awarded penalty. Under tournament regulations, such actions are deemed a violation, resulting in an automatic loss and a 3-0 win awarded to Morocco.

As the news broke, scenes of jubilation spread through Moroccan cities. Fans poured into the streets waving flags, chanting, and celebrating a title that came in the most unexpected fashion. Car horns echoed late into the night, while crowds gathered in public squares to mark Morocco’s AFCON triumph.

For many supporters, the victory was a mix of joy and disbelief. The team had initially experienced heartbreak after losing the final on the pitch, only for the outcome to be reversed weeks later through an unprecedented administrative decision. The dramatic shift from defeat to champions created an emotional rollercoaster for players and fans alike.

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