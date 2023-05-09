'Please take your conversations elsewhere': Shikha Pandey's befitting reply to trolls accusing her of criticizing Mohammed Siraj

Shikha Pandey and Mohammed Siraj. | (Credits: Twitter)

Indian women's cricketer Shikha Pandey hit back at the trolls, alleging her of criticizing Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) paceman Mohammed Siraj. Shikha took to her official Twitter handle and clarified that she admires Siraj for his bowling skills and it makes no difference as Twitter users try to abuse her.

Mohammed Siraj involved in an on-field spat with Phil Salt:

The incident dates back to Saturday's game between RCB and the Delhi Capitals as during the team's chase, he got into a spat with DC wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt. Salt struck Siraj for three boundaries in a row, two of which went the distance. In response, the right-arm pacer produced a short-pitched delivery to Salt, who flung his bat at it, but the umpire called it a wide.

During the game, Shikha Pandey tweeted, "Swearing won't help anyone win any games! #JustSaying". However, she did not name anyone, yet, the social media users perceived it for Siraj. Now, in a separate tweet, the 33-year-old has clarified the tweet, saying:

"I've always been in awe of Mohammed Siraj's bowling. What he has achieved in his career thus far is incredible, inspiring & incomparable. So folks trying really hard to make it appear as if I implied something else please take your conversations elsewhere."

The Indian pacer added:

"Also, if you think hurling abuse on my TL or some one else's helps you get your point across pls continue to do so. I can speak for myself, it does NOT. P.S. I'm heading to the kitchen to wash the dishes, with papa lending me a hand in preparing dinner."

With 15 wickets in ten games, Siraj is the leading wicket-taker for RCB in IPL 2023.