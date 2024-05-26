'Playing Here Is Better Preparation': Michael Vaughan Feels England Players Should Have Stayed For IPL Instead Of Featuring Against Pakistan

Michael Vaughan (L) | (Credits: Twitter)

Ex-England captain Michael Vaughan believes English players would have had a better preparation for the T20 World Cup 2024 by playing in IPL than a series against Pakistan. Vaughan reckons the pressure of the owners and the fans in IPL will have them better equipped for T20 World Cup 2024.

Before the IPL 2024 playoffs, all the English players left for the four-game T20I series against Pakistan, which began on May 22nd. The likes of Irfan Pathan and Sunil Gavaskar were unhappy with the England players, claiming that they must either stay for the entire season or not come at all.

Speaking on the Club Praire Fire Podcast, Vaughan claimed:

"I think you’re going to miss the trick by sending all their players home. You know, I think Will Jacks, Phil Salt, Josh Butler, in particular, playing in the IPL in the eliminators, pressure, crowd, expectation. I would argue that playing here is better preparation than playing a T20 game against Pakistan."

Fireworks from Buttler 🏏💥

Wickets for Jofra ☝

A big win in Birmingham 🙌@Vitality_UK | #EnglandCricket pic.twitter.com/2Xq9rM7Jlx — England Cricket (@englandcricket) May 26, 2024

The 48-year-old particularly added that the likes of Will Jacks and Phil Salt would've been in good stead by staying in India for IPL.

"I’m all for international cricket, but now and again, this tournament in particular, it’s so exposed to pressure. These players are under a huge amount of pressure from fans, owners, and social media. It’s massive. I just felt particularly those two, and Butler, probably not as much, but I still think he could have stayed here. But Will Jacks and Phil Salt, I think they’d have been better prepared staying here playing in the IPL, then going back to head and let’s play a game."

England beat Pakistan in the 2nd T20I to take a 1-0 lead:

Meanwhile, Jos Buttler and co. took a 1-0 lead following the 2nd T20I on Saturday at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The captain himself led from the front with 84, setting 184 to win for Pakistan.

In response, the visitors only had one big partnership and lost wickets in a heap during the middle-overs. Eventually, the Men in Green lost by 23 runs.