'Players Are Not French': Ex-Spanish PM Mariano Rajoy Sparks Racism Row Ahead Of France Vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

Ex-Spanish PM Mariano Rajoy Sparks Racism Row Ahead Of France Vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final | X

Former Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy is facing strong criticism over racist comments about the France football team ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final against Spain on Wednesday (July 15).

Writing reportedly in a Spanish newspaper El Debate, Rajoy described France as a "very high-level squad. Of course, without Frenchmen." His comment appeared to refer to the African heritage of some players in the French squad and sparked accusations of racism.

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His remarks quickly drew criticism from political leaders in both France and Spain. Fabien Roussel, leader of the French Communist Party, accused Rajoy of showing "blatant racism" against the French national team.

French MP Pierre-Alexandre Anglade also strongly criticised the statement. He described Rajoy's words as "a grave insult against our French team and against our country."

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) also condemned the former prime minister's remarks. "It is shameful that Mariano Rajoy, who has been President of the Government of Spain, makes this type of statement," the party said.

Rajoy also took a dig at Spain's political left in his article. He wrote that he did not like "either the Devils or the reds," referring to Belgium's Red Devils and also appearing to make a political reference to the Spanish left.

Rajoy, a member of Spain's centre-right Popular Party, served as the country's prime minister from December 2011 to June 2018.

The controversy has emerged just before France and Spain face each other in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final. The two European giants will battle for a place in the final on Wednesday.

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The row also follows other controversial comments about the French team during the tournament. Argentine politician Hebe Casado recently faced criticism after describing France as an "African team," while Paraguayan Senator Celeste Amarilla was condemned over comments questioning Kylian Mbappe's French identity.

Mbappe himself responded strongly to Amarilla, calling her comments unacceptable and criticising her conduct as a public official.