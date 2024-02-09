 'Play Safe, Play Clean, And Play Fair': Sports Minister Anurag Thakur Stresses On Integrity Ahead Of Olympics
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Play Safe, Play Clean, And Play Fair': Sports Minister Anurag Thakur Stresses On Integrity Ahead Of Olympics

'Play Safe, Play Clean, And Play Fair': Sports Minister Anurag Thakur Stresses On Integrity Ahead Of Olympics

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur inaugurated the 'Road to Paris 2024: Championing Clean Sports and Uniting for Anti-Doping' conference.

PTIUpdated: Friday, February 09, 2024, 05:08 PM IST
article-image
Indian sports minister Anurag Thakur. | (Credits: Twitter)

 Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday stressed upon the principles of fair play, saying integrity is must as the Paris Olympic Games are approaching fast.

Thakur, while inaugurating the 'Road to Paris 2024: Championing Clean Sports and Uniting for Anti-Doping' conference, emphasised on the need to create awareness among athletes regarding the ill-effects of doping.

Read Also
Paris 2024 Olympics & Paralympics: Organizing Committee Unveils Medals For Showpiece Event
article-image

The minister also virtually inaugurated the Centre of Excellence for Nutritional Supplements Testing for Sportspersons (CoE-NSTS) at the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

CoE-NSTS will test the supplements for sports persons to ensure only the best products are consumed by athletes preparing for mega events.

"When we talk about the Road to Paris, all we have to say is play safe, play clean and play fair. For that, awareness is very important. Apart from awareness, you need to have the right facilities for the athletes," said Thakur.

CoE-NSTS, he said, was a step in creating those facilities.

"CoE-NSTS will do research on nutritional supplements and sports persons can get more information on the nutrients. It is very important for Road to Paris 2024 that we create awareness among athletes with regard to anti-doping activities and keep them away from doping."

Anurag Thakur heaps praise on NADA for keeping doping instances in check:

Praising the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), Thakur said,

"NADA’s efforts in promoting clean sport and anti-doping measures have played a crucial role in educating athletes, conducting tests, and enforcing anti-doping rules and policies."

The Paris 2024 Olympics starts on July 26th and will go on till August 11th.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Play Safe, Play Clean, And Play Fair': Sports Minister Anurag Thakur Stresses On Integrity Ahead Of...

'Play Safe, Play Clean, And Play Fair': Sports Minister Anurag Thakur Stresses On Integrity Ahead Of...

Meet Rivaba Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja's Politician Wife At Centre Of Feud Between Father & Son

Meet Rivaba Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja's Politician Wife At Centre Of Feud Between Father & Son

AUS vs WI, 1st T20I: Alzarri Joseph Stares Angrily As His Teammates Fail To Go For The Catch; Watch

AUS vs WI, 1st T20I: Alzarri Joseph Stares Angrily As His Teammates Fail To Go For The Catch; Watch

IND vs ENG: Shreyas Iyer Likely To Miss Last 3 Tests With Stiff Back, Groin Pain - Report

IND vs ENG: Shreyas Iyer Likely To Miss Last 3 Tests With Stiff Back, Groin Pain - Report

AUS vs WI, 1st T20I: David Warner Becomes 3rd Cricketer To Play 100 Matches In All 3 Formats

AUS vs WI, 1st T20I: David Warner Becomes 3rd Cricketer To Play 100 Matches In All 3 Formats