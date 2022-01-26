PKL Preview: UP Yoddha look to return to winning ways against Puneri Paltan

Their five-game unbeaten run broken, UP Yoddha would look to return to winning ways against 10th placed Puneri Paltan in a Pro Kabaddi League match on Thursday.

UP Yoddha's five-match unbeaten streak was broken by a whisker by Haryana Steelers in their last game.

For the Yoddhas, placed at sixth in the league standings, Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill and Shrikant Jadav have shone bright in the attack with able support from captain Nitesh Kumar and youngster Sumit.

In the last meeting between the two sides, the Yoddhas got the better of Paltan 50-40.

Gill scored a whopping 21 points to achieve his career best raid points. Statistically in PKL, the two sides have met six times with Yoddhas winning four and losing twice.

The Yoddhas will go into the match after a narrow 36-35 defeat against Haryana Steelers, while Puneri Paltan will be brimming with confidence after a 37-35 win against Bengaluru Bulls.

"Our unbeaten streak came to an end but we are determined to get back to form. The boys are training hard and looking to take their best to the mat in the upcoming fixture," UP Yoddha head coach Jasveer Singh said.

"Puneri Paltan is a strong side and we need to be at our best to come out victorious."

