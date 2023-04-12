PIL filed by social activist from Bihar accuses former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly of promoting gambling

A social activist from Muzaffarpur, Bihar, has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against some notable personalities in the entertainment and sports industry. The petition was filed in a district court, with the intention of raising awareness on the issue of gambling and its impact on young people.

Allegations against cricketers and celebs

The petition accuses former Indian cricket team captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, cricketers Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya, and actor Aamir Khan, among others, of promoting gambling. The petitioner, Tammanah Hashmi, has alleged that these individuals have been actively encouraging young people to engage in gambling activities through various online games related to the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Impact on Young People

According to Hashmi, these personalities are playing with the present and future of young people by enticing them into gambling. The petitioner has argued that such activities can have a significant impact on the lives of young people, leading to serious financial and social consequences.

PIL Review

The PIL was submitted in the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court, where it is expected to be reviewed and investigated further. The case has generated widespread interest, with many people expressing concern over the impact of gambling on young people in India.

Next Hearing

The next hearing in this case is scheduled for April 22.

Hashmi's Previous PILs

Hashmi has filed several PILs against prominent individuals on various issues in the past.