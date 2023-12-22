'Perhaps BCCI': Charu Sharma Replies To Fan On Why He Is No Longer Commentating In International Cricket

Charu Sharma. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Renowned sports presenter and commentator Charu Sharma decided to hold a quick question and answer session on Reddit on December 22nd (Friday). Sharma also posted on his official handle on X that he would do an AMA session and the fans jumped in with their questions. His answer on why he is no longer into commentary at the highest level after being asked by a fan remains worth mentioning.

A fan posted a question to Charu Sharma, which stated:

"Hi charu, big fan of your cricket commentary why don't you do it anymore?"

Reddit AMA. | (Credits: Screengrab)

The veteran commentator responded by mentioning that he would love to be associated with commentary at the highest level, but should ask mainly the BCCI why he is no longer involved.

"Very kind of you. I still do manage to commentate on many major/minor cricket events. However, sadly, I do miss not being present for cricket events at the very highest level. 'Why am I not there?' Is a question that can only be answered by the sports networks and perhaps BCCI. With your blessings, perhaps I'll return soon!"

"Auctioneering is actually a very simple skill" - Charu Sharma

Sharma, who stepped up as an auctioneer ahead of IPL 2022 due to a health scare to Hugh Edmeades, said he wasn't nervous about doing it.

"My first reaction was concern regarding the health of the Auctioneer. And then of course, since I could actually make myself available, just the thought of rushing to the auction venue. As an experienced auctioneer, the task itself was not a concern at all. Please allow me to add, one more time, that auctioneering is actually a very simple skill."

Sharma was notably the CEO of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) after IPL 2008 due to the franchise's poor performance in the season.