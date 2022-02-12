Who is Charu Sharma? All you need to know about Indian commentator who will temporarily replace Hugh Edmeades as IPL 2022 auctioneer

Charu Sharma will temporarily replace Hugh Edmeades as IPL 2022 auctioneer for the rest of the day after the latter collapsed during the mega auction.

Charu Sharma will conduct the auction for the rest of the day which will begin at IST 3:30 pm while Edmeades has been advised to take rest by the medical team.

Hugh Edmeades collapsed mid-way through the 2022 IPL mega auction and the early lunch was taken.

The franchise owners and support staff called for medical attention after the auctioneer collapsed in the auction room.

Who is Charu Sharma?

Charu Sharma is an Indian commentator, compere and quizmaster. He is the director of the famous pro kabaddi league.

He was the CEO of the Royal Challengers Bangalore Twenty20 cricket team for the 2008 Indian Premier League but was forced to leave due to the team's poor performances. Even though the Royal Challengers officials said that Sharma resigned by himself, he contradicted them by saying that he was sacked by United Breweries Limited on behalf of Vijay Mallya, the team's owner.

Career of Charu Sharma:

Charu Sharma is well known for his television presentations (especially on cricket) along with Mandira Bedi. He is also known as a quizmaster in television programmes and other event. He regularly hosts award shows, corporate events and contributes to teamwork and leadership seminar. His father was the famous educationist Mr N.C. Sharma, a former vice-principal of Mayo College, Ajmer,

When The Economic Times talked to him about the IPL controversy he said,"I think I worked very hard for it, probably the hardest ever. Few matches were lost earlier and so heads were lost too. I like to believe that I was in the line of the steam of a pressure cooker that was waiting to release.

ALSO READ IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Charu Sharma to conduct the auctions

Meanwhile, Suresh Raina, Steve Smith, and Shakib Al Hasan were among the high-profile names who went unsold in the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction on Saturday. However, these three names will pop up again in the auction and they might find bidders in the accelerated part of the auction.

India all-rounder Deepak Hooda was sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 5.75 crore while Harshal Patel was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 10.75 crore.

Proteas player David Miller went unsold in the auction as there were no takers for him, however, he might be picked up in the accelerated auction which will take place later on.

A total of 590 cricketers are up for grabs, and of those, a mind-boggling 228 are capped players, while the Australians make up the biggest overseas portion with 47 enlisted players.

The 10 teams in the league, following the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants, look forward for bidding heavily for the Indian players in a list of 590 cricketers, including 227 overseas candidates up for grabs during the two-day event.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 03:21 PM IST