'Perfect Present': Shivam Dube Takes Wicket With First Ball On Birthday During IND Vs IRE 1st T20I | VIDEO

Shivam Dube celebrated his birthday in style by striking with the very first ball of his spell during the opening T20I between India and Ireland in Belfast on Friday. The all-rounder produced an immediate breakthrough to dismiss Benjamin Calitz, giving India a timely wicket and a memorable moment on his special day.

The dismissal came in the 8th over of the innings when Dube dug the ball in short and cramped Calitz for room. Attempting a pull shot, the Irish batter could only manage a thick top-edge that ballooned towards fine leg.

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The wicket handed Dube a dream start and quickly became one of the standout moments of the match, with fans celebrating the birthday breakthrough across social media. For India, the wicket further tightened their grip on the contest as Dube's contribution with the ball added to a disciplined bowling effort against the Irish middle order.

Dube eventually bowled three tight overs, conceding just 19 and picking up a wicket. He became just the fourth Indian to pick up a T20I wicket on their birthday. He joins the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Yuvraj Singh and Kuldeep Yadav.

For Dube, it was also a chance to make amends having dropped a simple catch earlier in the game. The all-rounder had dropped a sitter while running towards the boundary with the ball running away for four. The CSK star is often ridiculed for his fielding and in fact even broke his glasses in the process of attempting that catch