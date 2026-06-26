'Doing What He Does Best': Shivam Dube Drops Sitter, Breaks Sunglasses During IND Vs IRE 1st T20I | VIDEO

India all-rounder Shivam Dube endured a forgettable moment on the field during the first T20I against Ireland in Belfast on Friday, putting down a straightforward catch near the boundary. The dropped chance proved even more painful as the ball raced away for four, while Dube also ended up breaking his glasses in the process. The incident quickly went viral on social media, with fans once again taking aim at the Chennai Super Kings star's fielding.

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The incident took place in the third over of the Ireland innings with Arshdeep Singh bowling to Tim Tector. The right-hander swung across the line and did not get the desired distance with the ball flying high in the air. Shivam Dube sprinted back to his right and appeared well-positioned to complete the catch.

However, with his fingers pointing upwards, the ball struck his palms and slipped out of his grasp before trickling over the boundary rope for four. Arshdeep Singh was not pleased as Tector added four valuable runs to his team's score.

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Shivam Dube's fielding is not his strongest suit. The tall all-rounder is often guilty of dropping catches and netizens were keen to point out his awful record on the field.

To make matters worse, Dube also ended up getting his glasses broken. After the catch slipped out of his hands, Dube tried to regaining balance by taking a few heavy steps, with his glasses flying out. They landed with force on the turf, breaking into two.