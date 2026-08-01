 'Perfect 10': India's Boxing Contingent In Gold Medal Race As All 10 Boxers Win Semi-Final Matches
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'Perfect 10': India's Boxing Contingent In Gold Medal Race As All 10 Boxers Win Semi-Final Matches

India enjoyed a perfect day in the boxing ring as all 10 semifinalists advanced to the Commonwealth Games finals. Arundhati Choudhary stunned defending champion Rosie Eccles, while world champion Jaismine Lamboria and Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain registered dominant wins. The remaining seven Indian boxers also prevailed, moving within one victory of gold.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, August 01, 2026, 02:45 AM IST
'Perfect 10': India's Boxing Contingent In Gold Medal Race As All 10 Boxers Win Semi-Final Matches

India's boxers delivered one of their most dominant performances of the Commonwealth Games as all 10 semifinalists booked places in the finals. The clean sweep put India within touching distance of a rich gold-medal haul. The boxers now need just one more win to climb the top step of the podium.

Arundhati Choudhary produced the biggest upset of the day by defeating defending champion Rosie Eccles of Wales 4-0 in the women's 70kg semifinals. World champion Jaismine Lamboria outclassed her Lesotho rival through Referee Stops Contest (RSC) in the women's 57kg category. Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain also advanced in style with a commanding 5-0 victory in the women's 75kg semifinals.

Preeti Pawar (54kg), Sakshi Chaudhary (51kg) and Priya Ghanghas (60kg) also recorded convincing wins to enter the finals. In the men's competition, Ankush Panghal (80kg), Jadumani Singh (55kg) and heavyweight Narender (90+kg) comfortably cleared their semifinal hurdles. India's flawless showing underlined its growing dominance in boxing at the Games.

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CWG 2026 Boxing: India Finals

3:30 PM IST - Preet Pawar vs Scarlett Delgado - Women's 54kg

3:45 PM IST - Jaismine Lamboria vs Michaela Walsh - Women's 57kg

4:45 PM IST - Jadumani Singh vs Jye Dixon - Men's 55kg

9:00 PM IST - Sakshi Chaudhary vs Ruby White - Women's 51kg

9:15 PM IST - Priya Ganghas vs Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh - Women's 60kg

9:45 PM IST - Arundhati Choudhary vs Chantelle Reid - Women's 70kg

10:15 PM IST - Lovlina Borgohain vs Emma-Sue Greentree - Women's 75kg

10:45 PM IST - Sachin Siwach vs Tryagain Morning Ndevelo - Men's 60kg

11:15 PM IST - Ankush Panghal vs Dimeji Shittu - Men's 80kg

11:45 PM IST - Narender Narwal vs Damar Thomas - Men's 90+ kg

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