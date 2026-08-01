CWG 2026 Javelin: Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver, Yashvir Singh Takes Bronze; Sri Lanka Rumesh Tharanga Seals Gold

India celebrated a double podium finish in the men's javelin throw as Neeraj Chopra won silver and Yashvir Singh claimed a surprise bronze at the Commonwealth Games on Friday. Neeraj finished second with a season-best throw of 85.83m despite challenging conditions. Yashvir produced a personal-best effort of 85.41m with his final throw to secure the bronze medal.

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The 24-year-old Yashvir impressed on his Commonwealth Games debut by improving his previous personal best of 83.72m. His final attempt pushed him onto the podium alongside Neeraj, giving India a memorable one-two-three finish behind the winner. The double medal haul underlined India's growing strength in men's javelin throw.

Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage lived up to expectations by winning the gold medal with a throw of 89.75m in his second attempt. Neeraj's silver came in only his second competition of the season after the Doha Diamond League in June. The Indian duo's strong showing ensured a successful day for the country's athletics team.

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