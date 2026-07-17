'People Don’t Want You To Stay': Did Ravi Ashwin Indirectly Taunt Agarkar-Gambhir Over Rohit Sharma Final ODI Rumours? | VIDEO

Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir, and Ajit Agarkar. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has sparked fresh debate over Rohit Sharma's ODI future after questioning the prolonged uncertainty surrounding the veteran opener and Virat Kohli. His comments come amid reports that the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee is unlikely to back Rohit beyond the ongoing ODI series against England.

Speaking on his YouTube show Ash Ki Baat, Ashwin said senior players deserve clarity if the management has already decided to move on.

“If you go and tell players that you want to move on from them, no player will feel good about it. But once it’s done, you can at least say, ‘Okay… the communication was clear,’” he said.

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Ashwin argued that if selectors and the team management had made up their minds about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli not featuring in the 2027 ODI World Cup, the decision should have been communicated immediately after India's Champions Trophy triumph in March 2025. He stressed that clear communication allows players to accept the decision and move forward instead of being left guessing about their future. He added that every player deserves transparency, regardless of stature.

“If you’re in a house where people don’t want you to stay, can you really live comfortably in that house? We’re going to South Africa in September-October. Do we need Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma? If you ask me, I would want that experience,” concluded Ashwin

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Although Ashwin never named chief selector Ajit Agarkar or head coach Gautam Gambhir, his remarks have triggered speculation that they were aimed at the current decision-makers. He also maintained that India would benefit from the experience of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli during the South Africa tour and in the build-up to the 2027 World Cup. His comments have added fresh fuel to the debate over whether Indian cricket is preparing to move on from two of its biggest ODI icons.