Rohit Sharma To Play His Final ODI For India At Lord's? Report Stuns Fans With Shocking Claim

Rohit Sharma | File Pic

Former Team India captain and star opener Rohit Sharma might play his last One-Day International (ODI) match on July 19 against England at Lord's. There are reports that Rohit Sharma might announce his retirement after the IND Vs ENG 3rd ODI at Lord's.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Indian selectors have told the 39-year-old opening batter that he is not in their future plans after this England series.

The team management and head coach Gautam Gambhir want to build a younger team to prepare for the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2027. Young players like Yashasvi Jaiswal are expected to take his place.

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Key Details From The Report:

Rohit wants to keep playing: The report says Rohit worked hard on his fitness and wanted to continue playing ODIs, but the selectors are leaving the final decision up to him.

Rohit is unhappy: He reportedly spoke to cricket officials during the current England tour and was not happy with the news.

Recent retirements: Rohit has already stopped playing T20I matches (after winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024) and retired from Test cricket in May 2025.

Current form: Rohit has struggled to score runs in this series against England, making only 11 runs in the first match and 26 in the second.

Neither Rohit Sharma nor the Indian cricket board (BCCI) has made an official announcement yet.

However, the fans have reacted over the development and have refuted such claims.

A fan shared the report on social media and said:

This report claims that the selectors told Rohit Sharma before the England series that they don’t see him in their plans for the 2027 World Cup and that they’re looking at Yashasvi Jaiswal and other young players instead.

First of all, this isn’t gully cricket. No selectors or team management would tell a player something like this just before an important series, especially when the next ODI series is still around two months away. If the coach and selectors really wanted to have that conversation with Rohit, they would do it after this series, not before it.

And if they were really planning around Jaiswal, they would have at least selected him for this series, even if he had to sit on the bench. Also, why didn’t these reports come out earlier? Why only now, after Rohit got out? Why not after the series ends? People just keep making guesses based on the situation. The same thing has been happening ever since the Champions Trophy.