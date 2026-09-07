'People Don't Respect You': Pakistan Great Tears Into PCB Amid England Tour Crisis, Says 'Coaches Scared To Work For The Country'

Mushtaq Ahmed has blasted the PCB for its 'firing' culture on a podcast appearance | X

Former Pakistan spinner Mushtaq Ahmed has expressed his interest in coaching the team but is 'worried' by how PCB treat their players and coaches. Ahmed's comments come after the PCB sent 7 players home mid-way through the England tour. Coaches Sarfaraz Ahmed and Umar Gul were also replaced by Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke.

"I'd love to do it for my country, of course. I need only one thing, which is, you know, sometimes you get scared to working for your own country when the people don't respect you and they sack you because of the few emotional decisions here and there. So I think those are the things if you can get that sorted," Mushtaq said when asked about his interest in coaching on the BBC podcast.

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Ahmed is of the opinion that if PCB can fix that culture and make assurances and back their coaches, then a lot of their former international players, like Ahmed himself will consider coaching the team.

"I think every Pakistani cricketer, not only myself, whoever is doing coaching internationally now, they love to serve the country because I think this is the best time for me to take that challenge. But having said that, you know, when you see those systems, you know, people get sacked on a tour," he added.