Pen Fight Time! Sanju Samson, Varun Chakravarthy Bring Back School Memories During Travel; Video Viral

Sanju Samson and Varun Chakravarthy took fans on a nostalgic trip down memory lane after they were spotted playing a classic game of pen fight while travelling from Durham to Manchester during India's T20I series against England. A video of the light-hearted contest, shared by the BCCI, has gone viral across social media.

India played England in Durham on Wednesday before the match was abandoned due to rain. With the second T20I on Saturday, the team headed to Manchester on a train coach with Varun and Sanju reliving some childhood memories.

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In the video posted by Varun Chakravarthy and later shared by Chennai Super Kings, the mystery spinner can be seen seated across Sanju Samson on the train. The duo could be seen playing pen fight, with the video instanly bringing back childhood memories for fans.

For those unaware, Pen fight is a simple tabletop game that has been popular among school students for decades. Each player places a pen on a flat surface and takes turns flicking their own pen with a finger, aiming to hit or knock the opponent's pen off balance or off the table.

Sanju and Varun Chakravarthy both featured in India's first T20I in Durham. While the abandonement meant that Varun did not bowl, Samson had a forgettable outing scoring just 1 run off 7 balls.

The Chennai Super Kings star is under immense pressure with a certain VAibhav Sooryavanshi on the bench.