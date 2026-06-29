Sanju Samson's Hilarious Act Goes Viral As He Picks Up Fallen Sponsorship Board During Shreyas Iyer's Interview | Video

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India's T20I series defeat to Ireland may have dominated the headlines, but an amusing off-field moment involving Sanju Samson has left cricket fans in splits. During Indian captain Shreyas Iyer's post-match interview following the series loss, Samson was caught on camera picking up a sponsorship board that had unexpectedly fallen over, with the clip quickly going viral across social media.

As Iyer was speaking to the broadcaster and reflecting on India's disappointing performance, the sponsorship board positioned behind the interview area suddenly toppled over. Rather than ignoring the incident, Samson quietly walked over, lifted the board back into place, and ensured everything looked normal before moving away.

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The unexpected gesture provided a light-hearted break during an otherwise disappointing evening for the Indian team. Fans appreciated Samson's quick reaction and calm demeanor, with many joking that he had become the "ground staff" for a few seconds. The humorous moment contrasted with the serious mood surrounding India's defeat and quickly became one of the most shared clips from the post-match proceedings.

Social media users flooded the internet with memes and funny captions, praising Samson for stepping in without hesitation. Many fans commented that the wicketkeeper-batter's simple act showcased his humble personality, while others joked that he was making sure the sponsors got their full visibility despite India's loss.

Although India will be eager to move on from the disappointing series defeat, Samson's spontaneous act ensured there was at least one cheerful moment for fans to enjoy. The viral clip once again highlighted how unscripted incidents away from the action can sometimes become just as memorable as the match itself.