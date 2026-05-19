'Pehne Toh Ho': Suryakumar Yadav Refuses To Give His Mumbai Indians Cap To Ground Staff; Hilarious VIDEO Goes Viral

Suryakumar Yadav Refuses To Give His Mumbai Indians Cap To Ground Staff | X

Kolkata, May 19: A video has gone viral on social media involving Suryakumar Yadav ahead of the Mumbai Indians Vs Kolkata Knight Riders clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday. The viral video shows two different sides of the Mumbai Indians star and Team India captain. It can be seen in the video that he refuses to give his Mumbai Indians cap to a ground staff after he asked for it.

There are reports that the incident occurred at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata after the practice session. The viral video shows that a grounds man approaches Surya for an autograph. However, Suryakumar Yadav generously gives him four autographs instead of one.

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Another grounds man is heard requesting Surya for his cap. He initially ignores him, but later jokingly tries to give him the pen cap. The ground staff refuses and asks for the cap again. Surya then blatantly refuses to give him the cap and says, "Pehne toh ho" (You are already wearing) and then turns his face away from the grounds man.

The video of the incident is going viral on social media and it highlights the two different sides of the cricketer. On one hand, he gave four autographs to one of the grounds men and on the other, he refused to give his cap to another. This shows that he can appear generous and ungenerous at the same time.

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Mumbai Indians will be facing Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday (May 20) in a crucial clash. KKR will look to defeat MI and move a step closer to the only playoff spot remaining for grab.