‘Pehli Ball Pe Lappa Nahi Marunga’: Yuvraj Singh Shares Hilarious Punishment For Abhishek Sharma On His Birthday | VIDEO

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Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh had a special birthday message for young batting sensation Abhishek Sharma on Friday, praising the youngster for the person he has grown into. Abhishek, who turned 26, received a heartfelt tribute from his mentor, who also highlighted his hunger to learn and improve.

Yuvraj shared a special video on Instagram along with several pictures featuring Abhishek, giving fans a glimpse into their close relationship. In his message, the former India star praised Abhishek for being caring towards people around him and developing into a leader.

'Lappe Nahi Maarunga'

The video, however, also showed the lighter and more playful side of their mentor-student relationship. Yuvraj could be seen making Abhishek perform squats and sit-ups after the youngster had played rash shots, while also making him promise not to repeat the mistakes.

Abhishek was then asked to repeat four promises, including a pledge not to attack the first ball recklessly. He said, “Mai pehli ball pe lappa nahi marunga,” before promising to take his time, think before scoring and avoid playing a big shot on the first ball.

Yuvraj Praises Abhishek’s Growth

“Sir Abhishek its your birthday; what an auspicious day, love the person you have become - sharing and caring to those around you and a leader!” Yuvraj wrote in his birthday post. He also lauded the left-handed batter for learning from failures and showing the willingness to put in greater effort each time.

Yuvraj wished Abhishek a year filled with runs and success, ending his message with words of affection for his former protégé. Their association has been closely followed by cricket fans, with Yuvraj playing an important role in Abhishek’s development as a batter.

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