‘Pehli Ball Pe Chakka Keh Ke Gaya Tha’: Sameer Rizvi’s Family Erupts In Joy Watching CSK Batter Fulfilling Promise On IPL Debut; Video

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Wednesday, March 27, 2024, 04:30 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings batter Sameer Rizvi made his arrival in Indian Premier League (IPL) with two smashing sixes during the IPL 2024 match against Gujarat Titans at M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday, March 26.

Rizvi walked out to bat for the first time in his IPL career when CSK were at 184/4 after Shivam Dube's dismissal. He made immediately made an impact by smashing a six off GT spinner Rashid Khan during the penultimate over of the innings. Then, Sameer Rizvi hit another six in the same over. His aggressive innings were short-lived as he was dismissed by 14 off 6 balls by Mohit Sharma. However, Rizvi's two sixes played a crucial in helping CSK past 200-run mark.

Chennai Super Kings were delighted to witness the arrival new talent in the team, but Sameer Rizvi's family was equally estactic to witness him playing in IPL. In a viral video, the Meerut-born cricketer's family erupted in joy after hitting two sixes. One of his family members can be heard saying, 'Pehli ball pe chakka keh ke gaya tha' (He said he will hit a six on the first ball).

Chennai Super Kings acquired the services of Sameer Rizvi for a whopping INR 8.4 crore, making him the most expensive uncapped Indian player at the IPL 2024 Auction. The 20-year-old Uttar Pradesh batter triggered a massive bidding war from Royal Challengers Bangalore, Lucknow Super Giants, CSK, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans.

Chennai-based IPL team had to fend off interest from GT to sign up Sameer Rizvi to strengthen the bench for IPL 2024.

article-image

