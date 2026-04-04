'Peak Shaana Moment': Rohit Sharma Tricks Kuldeep Yadav, KL Rahul Into Wasting Review During DC VS MI Clash

Rohit Sharma pulled off a chess move to trick Delhi Capitals during the DC vs MI clash on Saturday. Facing Kuldeep Yadav, the former India captain used the know-how on his teammates to fool them into 'wasting' a DRS review at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The incident occurred in the 9th over when wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav fired one down the leg stump to Rohit. Sharma tried to sweep it but could get nothing on it as it brushed to KL Rahul behind the stumps. Hearing the noise, Kuldeep appealed a caught behind, but the umpires did not budge.

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That is when the Rohit's brain went to work. The 38-year-old walked a bit towards square leg, seemingly conceding his wicket. That action forced KL Rahul, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav to review the umpire's decision. The replays showed no bat involved, with Rohit then bursting into laughter with Kuldeep at the other end.

Rohit managed to score 35 off 26 balls, building a vital partnership with Suryakumar Yadav to bail Mumbai Indians out of a tough spot. The 38-year-old now has the Orange Cap, with 113 runs in two games.

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During the mid-innings break, Rohit revealed that he intentionally did the 'ghost walk' to fool Kuldeep Yadav.

"I know Kuldeep pretty well, likes to take the DRS. So, yeah, I was just trying a little bit of luck there. But again, I got out pretty much in the next over. I couldn't carry on. I wanted to take the game as deep as possible, but couldn't do so. But yeah, a little bit of fun there with the guys out there. No, no, nothing like that. I was just trying to be, I was just trying to walk there. So, I know Kuldeep, he likes to take the DRS as soon as there is a 50-50 chances. So I was just trying my luck there," Rohit added.