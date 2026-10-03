'Peak Detailing': Abhishek Sharma's Father Reacts To Son's Asian Games 2026 Gold Wearing SRH Kit Amid IPL Trade Rumours

Abhishek Sharma’s father Raj Kumar Sharma grabbed attention after he was spotted wearing a Sunrisers Hyderabad jersey while answering journalists outside the family home following India’s Asian Games 2026 gold-medal triumph. Abhishek scored a scintallating half-century as India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by 19 runs.

The moment quickly went viral on social media as speculation continues to surround Abhishek’s future with SRH.

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The jersey choice has particularly caught attention amid reports of a possible trade involving the India opener ahead of IPL 2027. Reports on Friday claimed that Sharma had requested for a trade. The left-hander was supposedly unhappy that Ishan Kishan was given the captaincy in the absence of Pat Cummins.

As speculation continues to mount, Abhishek's father's choice of attire can be looked upon as a statement. The moment was shared widely on social media, with fans quick to notice the SRH jersey and connect it to the ongoing trade speculation. “Peak detailing,” one fan wrote while reacting to the image, highlighting how closely Abhishek’s association with the Hyderabad franchise continues to be followed.

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Meanwhile, Abhishek's father Rajkumar Sharma reacted to the team's memorable win and said, "I congratulate Team India on winning the gold medal today. This was the first time our cricket team participated in the Asian Games, and the BCCI sent a very good team with very talented players. Everyone performed well and won today’s match against Pakistan..."

Abhishek delivered an explosive performance in the final, scoring 61 runs off just 28 balls. His innings, which included six fours and five sixes, helped India post a challenging total of 211/6 in 20 overs. The Indian bowlers then restricted Pakistan to 192/6, securing a 19-run victory and the gold medal.