WATCH: Saad Masood’s Nightmare Over! Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smash 24 Runs In IND Vs PAK Asian Games 2026 Final

Saad Masood endured a nightmare over as India’s Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi combined to smash 24 runs in the India vs Pakistan Asian Games 2026 final. The onslaught came in Masood’s second over, with India’s batters finding the boundary repeatedly in a stunning display of power hitting.

The 24-run over also became the most expensive over in an India-Pakistan T20I, surpassing Saeed Ajmal’s previous mark of 22 runs.

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Masood began the over with a short and wide delivery that Sooryavanshi cut towards the off side, but the ball went straight to backward point. The next delivery, however, disappeared over the bowler’s head as Sooryavanshi got down on one knee and smashed the ball for six. He followed it with another maximum, pulling a short wrong'un over wide mid-wicket to bring up back-to-back sixes.

After taking a single from the fourth delivery, Sooryavanshi handed the strike back to Abhishek Sharma. Masood once again dropped short, allowing Sharma to rock back and thump the ball over mid-on for another six. The Indian opener followed it up with another maximum to make it a perfect start.

The 24-run over moved Masood past Saeed Ajmal’s previous record for the most expensive over in an India-Pakistan T20I. Ajmal had conceded 22 runs at Ahmedabad in 2012, with Yuvraj Singh famously hitting three consecutive sixes during that over. Masood’s latest over has now replaced that effort in the record books, adding another dramatic chapter to the India-Pakistan rivalry.