 'PCB Never Disappoints': Shan Masood, Pak Cricket Trolled Over Honour's Board Goof-Up At Multan Stadium; WATCH
Pakistan captain Shan Masood goofed-up the honour's board at the stadium while updating the result as he wrote Pakistan under the Opposition & Winner's columns instead of England & Pakistan.

Rohan SenUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 02:58 PM IST
article-image

Pakistan Cricket Board and Shan Masood were at the wrong end of social media trolling once again after their victory over England in the second Test at Multan on Friday.

It is a tradition in international cricket for players to update the famous honour's boards themselves and then pose for pictures in front of it.

Masood and his star performers Spinners Noman Ali and Sajid Khan were doing the same when the skipper made the mistake which wasn't corrected by the stadium or PCB officials.

The Pakistan board in fact, posted the video of the goof-up on their social media handles which was immediately noticed by netizens which led to brutal trolling on X and Instagram.

article-image

Pakistan finally win a Test at home

Pakistan ended a streak of 1348 days without a win at home as they defeated England by 152 runs in the second Test to level the series.

Spinners Noman Ali and Sajid Khan were the chief destructors with 11 and 9 wickets haul respectively. The win was also ended Shan Masood's winless run in Test cricket.

