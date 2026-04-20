PCB Imposes One-Year PSL Ban On Dasun Shanaka For Contract Breach; Sri Lanka Captain Apologises To Pakistani Fans

PCB Imposes One-Year PSL Ban On Dasun Shanaka For Contract Breach | X

Islamabad, April 20: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has banned Sri Lankan captain and all-rounder Dasun Shanaka from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for two years. The decision was announced on Monday after the board found that Shanaka pulled out of the ongoing season without proper approval. Officials said the move broke player contract rules.

The PCB said it reviewed the situation in detail along with franchise Lahore Qalandars. According to the board, Shanaka's withdrawal did not fall under valid reasons mentioned in the agreement. Because of this, the board decided to take strict action. As a result, the Sri Lankan skipper will not be allowed to play in the PSL until the 2027 season.

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Shanaka Apologises to Fans

In a statement shared by the PCB, Shanaka said he regretted his decision and apologised to fans in Pakistan. He said the PSL is an important tournament and admitted that his exit disappointed supporters, especially fans of Lahore Qalandars.

Shanaka also clarified that he did not leave the league to join any other competition and said he respects cricket fans in Pakistan.

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Replacement Announced

Shanaka (34) was picked by Lahore Qalandars earlier this year in the players' auction. However, just days before the start of the current season the franchise confirmed that he had withdrawn due to personal reasons.

He was later replaced in the squad by Daniel Sams. The PCB has now closed the matter with a one-year ban, while Shanaka has expressed hope of returning to the league in the future.