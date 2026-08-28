PCB Considered Keeping Players Off Field After Sky Aired Interview With Imran Khan’s Sons | X @aftabashiq25

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) considered keeping its players off the field after the lunch break on the opening day of the second Test against England at Lord’s after host broadcaster Sky Sports aired an interview with jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sons.

The PCB eventually decided against such a protest and instead lodged a formal complaint with Sky Sports, according to sources aware of the development. The board refused to comment when contacted.

18-minute interview sparks row

Former England captain Mike Atherton conducted the 18-minute interview with Imran’s sons, Kassim and Suleman. They expressed concerns about the well-being of their 73-year-old father.

Imran is one of Pakistan’s most celebrated former cricket captains and led the country to its first and only ODI World Cup title in 1992. Given his stature in Pakistan cricket and his subsequent political career, an interview concerning his health during a major Test series was always likely to attract considerable attention, PTI reports.

The PCB had objected to the broadcast of the interview, which was recorded on Wednesday. Sources said the board even considered keeping the Pakistan players off the field after lunch in protest if Sky went ahead with the telecast.

Pakistan take field despite objection

Pakistan eventually took the field as scheduled, avoiding an extraordinary disruption to the Test. England ended Thursday at 248 for nine.

The PCB learnt about the interview after Sky aired a teaser for the segment ahead of the Test. It then contacted the broadcaster and asked it not to air the interview.

The episode highlights the difficult overlap between sport and politics when a towering cricket figure such as Imran is at the centre of a politically sensitive issue. The PCB’s decision to lodge a complaint rather than keep the players off the field also ensured that its objection did not interfere with play.

PTV skips interview

In Pakistan, PTV, which is broadcasting the series, did not show the interview.

Imran’s health has become a major talking point globally in recent weeks. He was recently taken to Shifa Hospital in Islamabad for a medical examination on the directions of Pakistan’s Supreme Court. He was taken back to prison after the check-up.

Atherton and 20 other former captains, including Indian cricket great Sunil Gavaskar, sent a letter to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif a few days ago, asking him to ensure proper medical care for Imran.

Imran is believed to have lost significant vision since his imprisonment, adding to concerns about his health.