'Back Before Tea Got Cold': Babar Azam's Long Walk To Bat From Lord's Pavilion Ends Early; Fans React | VIDEO | X

London, August 28: A video of Pakistan Cricket Team captain Babar Azam taking a long walk from the Lord's Pavilion to the middle went viral on Day 2 of the second Test against England on Friday. The Pakistan captain, however, did not stay at the crease for long. The internet users came up with hilarious comments and memes after Babar's early exit at crucial time in the Test match.

Babar was dismissed for 8 runs off 10 balls with two fours as Pakistan lost another early wicket in their first innings. England's bowlers put Pakistan under pressure after bowling out the hosts for 290.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Lord's Cricket Ground shared a video showing Babar walking down the stairs and making his way out to bat. The 31-second long video captures Babar walking down the stairs and going out to bat amid thunderous claps from the fans present inside the pavilion. However, his early dismissal quickly turned the video into a laughing point and subject of jokes among the fans on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

One fan joked, "Took him longer to walk out to bat than he was at the crease lol, England on the charge now with those 3 early wickets."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another wrote, "The guests had hardly settled into their chairs, and Babar Azam returned back to pavilion."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The short stay also inspired more jokes. One fan wrote, "He is coming back plz make one more video." Another said, "He left the tea there, good thing he is back before it got cold."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Comes back in 10 minutes," another fan posted.

One fan summed up the dismissal in even fewer words, "Babar goes down the ground Babar goes off the ground."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Babar had returned to the Pakistan playing XI for the Lord's Test after missing the series opener due to a finger injury and had declared himself 90 per cent fit before the match. Pakistan had suffered an innings and 103 run defeat at Headingley in the first Test.