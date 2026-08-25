Babar Azam Eyes Comeback: Pakistan Captain Smashes Deliveries In Nets Ahead Of ENG Vs PAK 2nd Test At Lord's | X

In a major boost for the Pakistan Cricket Team, their star batter and captain Babar Azam is eyeing comeback in the second Test against England at Lord's on August 27. A video has surfaced on social media which shows Babar Azam smashing several deliveries in the nets ahead of the must-win clash for Pakistan on Tuesday.

Babar Azam had been ruled out of the first Test which Pakistan lost at Headingley and England need to win the second Test as they lead the three-Test match series 1-0. The update will definitely bring relief for the Pakistan fans and especially, stand-in Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha.

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Agha said in a press conference after their humiliating defeat against England that he wants to return the captaincy duties to Babar Azam and he will feel relaxed after that in the upcoming matches.

The viral video shows Pakistan star batsman Babar Azam facing throwdowns and working extensively on his timing, defense and shot execution. He looked confident and comfortable against both pace and movement during the practice session.

Babar Azam was ruled out of the first Test due to an injury to the middle finger of his right hand. He appeared ahead of the first Test with heavily taped finger for the trophy photo session.

His return comes at a vital time for Pakistan as the team looks to strengthen its top order and bounce back in the series.

The team management will assess his match fitness over the final training sessions, but his active participation in the nets strongly points to his comeback in the playing XI for the upcoming Test at the Home of Cricket.