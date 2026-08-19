'Is It Pakistan's English?': Fans Surprised Over Salman Agha's Fluent English At Toss; Miss Babar Azam | VIDEO | X

Pakistan stand-in captain Salman Ali Agha caught the attention of cricket fans online following his pre-match toss interview during the first Test match against England at Headingley on Tuesday. The fans are shocked and stunned over the fluency of Salman and claimed that they were missing Babar as he was not speaking "Pakistani English."

Pakistan cricket team captains have often been targeted by fans online over their English speaking skills as their pre and post-match interviews sometimes turn into a comedy of errors. Earlier, Salman Agha was also trolled on social media over his English speaking skills.

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However, the fans were surprised and stated that he is getting better and is working on his spoken English. Stepping in to lead the side in place of Babar Azam, Salman spoke clearly and confidently with presenter Mark Butcher about team selection, preparation and Pakistan's mindset heading into the series.

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Shortly after the broadcast, clips of the interaction began circulating across social media platforms, sparking a wave of humorous reactions and commentary from netizens.

Many fans playfully "trolled" the situation, expressing surprise at his smooth fluency and joking that his natural accent and confident delivery broke away from the traditional, stereotyped English responses often associated with post-toss interviews in the subcontinent.

He is good in English — Jason (@mahixcavi7) August 19, 2026

Viewers praised his composure on camera, noting that he carried the sudden captaincy responsibilities and media spotlight with effortless confidence.

Undisputed goat — Anand Aaryan (@AnandAarya42042) August 19, 2026

A social media user shared the video of the interview with the caption, "N WHICH LANGAUGE SALMAN ALI AGHA TALKING , IS IT PAKISTAN 'S ENGLISH? we are missing Babar Azam at this time." Another said, "He is good in English." A user also said, "Undisputed goat."