WATCH: Babar Azam Turns Up In Team Blazer Despite Injury Ahead Of ENG Vs PAK 1st Test; Nasser Hussain And Ian Ward Get Confused

Babar Azam Turns Up In Team Blazer Despite Injury Ahead Of ENG Vs PAK 1st Test; Nasser Hussain And Ian Ward Get Confused | X

Pakistan Captain Babar Azam may have been ruled out of their first Test against England, but the star Pakistani batsman still managed to grab attention at Headingley after turning up at the toss in his team blazer.

He was seen walking on the field while wearing the playing blazer moments ahead of the toss. Babar was reportedly going for a trophy photo. Babar's absence gave the opportunity to Salman Ali Agha to lead the side.

Babar's unexpected appearance left former England captains and commentators Nasser Hussain and Ian Ward surprised. The sight of the Pakistan batter dressed in his playing blazer created a light-hearted moment before the Test began.

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Babar Azam was seen wearing the green Pakistan Team blazer with the Test cap on. He was on his way for the trophy photo, his injured middle appeared to be heavily taped in the viral video.

Babar was ruled out of the opening Test because of an injury to the middle finger of his right hand. He picked up the injury during Pakistan's warm-up game against a Professional County Club Select XI in Beckenham. It was the same hand that he had injured earlier during the Test series against the West Indies.

Babar had returned to training on Monday and took part in batting practice, but Pakistan's team management later decided not to risk him in the series opener. Head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed confirmed that the batter was experiencing pain and that Salman Ali Agha would lead the side in his absence.

For Salman, the match marks his first Test as Pakistan captain. He has previously led the team in ODIs and T20Is but takes charge of the red-ball side for the first time at Headingley.

Babar's absence is a major blow for Pakistan as the batter has played 64 Tests and scored nine centuries. The team will hope he recovers in time for the second Test at Lord's, although his return will depend on his fitness.

The three-match Test series began at Headingley on Wednesday. The second Test is scheduled at Lord's from August 27 and the third at Edgbaston from September 9.