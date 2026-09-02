Pak vs Eng 3rd Test: Despotic PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Ambushed By Reporters In London Amid Pakistan Cricket Drama | VIDEO

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Despotic Pakistan cricket board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi was surrounded by reporters as he arrived at the High Commission in London. Naqvi, who is also an internal minister in the government, attended the event hosted alongside the playing squad.

As soon as Naqvi stepped out of his Mercedes, reporters rushed to him to film and ask questions. The arrogant politician-administrator ignored them and did not answer any questions before walking away.

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Naqvi at the centre as PCB ring in changes

As is the case with Pakistan cricket, a loss at Lord's has sent the entire cricket board and structure spiraling. 7 players were sent home including veterans such as Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha and Mohammad Rizwan. Coaching staff Sarfaraz Ahmed and Umar Gul were also replaced by white ball staff Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke.

Later, PCB issued a show cause notice to its selection committee, asking them to justify the selections of Imam and Rizwan in the squad for the England and the West Indies series. Misbah-ul-Haq, former captain and selection committee member, has offered to tend his resignation amid the sweeping changes.

Pakistan bring in new faces

Pakistan have brought in five uncapped players along with Saim Ayub and Abdullah Fazal, who have a combined experience of just 10 matches.

The five uncapped players added to the squad are Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Saad Baig, Mohammad Imran Randhawa and Razaullah.

White-ball head coach Mike Hesson and bowling coach Ashley Noffke have also joined the Test coaching staff ahead of the third Test.