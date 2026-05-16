 PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Receives No Invitation For IPL Final In Ahmedabad, Will Join ICC Meeting Virtually Instead
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PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Receives No Invitation For IPL Final In Ahmedabad, Will Join ICC Meeting Virtually Instead

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi will attend the ICC Annual Board Meeting through video conference during the IPL final in Ahmedabad on May 31. Sources said Naqvi was not invited for the IPL final and his virtual participation follows standard ICC provisions for members unable to travel. The meeting was earlier scheduled in Doha but got postponed due to the West Asia crisis.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, May 16, 2026, 07:50 PM IST
PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Receives No Invitation For IPL Final In Ahmedabad, Will Join ICC Meeting Virtually Instead
PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Receives No Invitation For IPL Final In Ahmedabad | X @fpjindia

New Delhi, May 16: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has not been invited for the IPL final in Ahmedabad and he will virtually attend the ICC Annual Board Meeting, scheduled to be held on May 31 on the sidelines of the tournament’s title clash.

However, it is learnt that Naqvi will attend the ICC Board of Directors meeting through video conference, a provision that has always existed for member representatives who are unable to travel.

The ICC meeting was originally scheduled to be held in Doha last month but had to be postponed because of the prevailing crisis in West Asia.

Sources aware of the developments said Naqvi was never expected to attend the meeting in person and his participation through virtual mode was in line with standard ICC practice.

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In fact, Naqvi is one of the three members who will attend the meeting virtually.

The conference assumes significance as it will be held alongside the IPL final in Ahmedabad with top administrators from across cricket boards expected to be present.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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