IPL 2026 Playoffs Scenarios: What Happens If KKR Wins Against Gujarat Titans Today?

The IPL 2026 playoffs race is tightening with 8 teams still in contention to finish in the top 4 of the points table. Despite a slow start, KKR remain in the hunt for a spot in the top 4 when they face off against Gujarat Titans on Saturday at the Eden Gardens. Gujarat Titans themselves are yet qualify and the result could force a ripple affect in the race to the playoffs.

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KKR in must win territory

Heading into the KKR vs GT game, Ajinkya Rahane's side are 8th in the IPL 2026 points table with 9 points in 11 games. A win on Saturday will take their tally to 11, keeping them alive in the IPL 2026 playoffs race. Should KKR win all their remaining games, they can reach a maximum of 15 points, putting them within reach of a top 4 spot.

15 points however will not guarantee KKR a playoffs berth. The three-time champions are up against 4 teams, and will need them to not score 16 points. KKR's one ruled out game against Punjab Kings gives them the differential chance, should there be a tie on 14 points.

Read Also How Can CSK Still Qualify For IPL 2026 Playoffs?

GT win knocks KKR out

Gujarat Titans are secure at second spot in the standing with 16 points. Shubman Gill's side have not sealed qualification but are considered to be safe with given their points tally. A win at Eden Gardens increases their possibility of finishing in the top 2, giving them two chances at reaching the final.

For KKR, a GT win would mean curtains. A defeat would see KKR only reach a maximum of 13 points. Given the fixtures, 14 is the least required points to be in the frame for qualification.