PCB bans Pakistan spinner Asif Afridi for 2 years for breaching Anti-Corruption Code

Pakistan spinner Asif Afridi has been banned by the country's cricket board for a period of two years for breaching the PCB's Anti-Corruption Code.

The 36-year-old left-arm off-spinner pleaded guilty to two violations, including failing to report a corrupt approach. He has been serving a suspension since September last year.

For the breach of Article 2.4.10, Mr. Afridi was handed a two-year period of ineligibility, while he was given a six-month ban for the violation of Article 2.4.4.

Both the periods of ineligibility will run concurrently and will commence from the day of his provisional suspension, which commenced on 12 September 2022.

Asif Afridi had earned his maiden Pakistan call-up last year during the home series against Australia but didn't get to play in the final team.

