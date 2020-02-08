PBL: NE Warriors enters their maiden finals after beating Chennai Superstarz

North Eastern Warriors stormed into the final of the Premier Badminton League (PBL) for the first time after demolishing the challenge of Chennai Superstarz 3-1, here on Friday.

Lee Cheuk Yiu and the mixed doubles pair of Lee Yong Dae-Kim Ha Na put the Guwahati-based franchise ahead in their first-ever semi-final in three appearances.

Bodin Isara and Krishna Prasad Garaga beat the Chennai Trump of Sumeeth Reddy and Dhruv Kapila to finish it off for the Warriors.

The Warriors had the momentum coming into this match having beaten the Chennai franchise, winners of Season 2, in their last league encounter. And they continued in the same vein today.

Lee Cheuk Yiu has been a revelation this season, having reached the semi-finals of the Indonesia Masters. He has been one of the big reasons for the success of the Guwahati-based franchise this season.

In six league appearances for the Warriors, the PBL debutant had claimed five victories. That confidence was evident when he beat veteran Tommy Sugiarto 15-12, 15-12.