PBKS Vs SRH: Shreyas Iyer Smashes Fifty As Punjab Kings Chase 220, Record 9th 200-Plus Run Chase In IPL History | X

New Chandigarh, April 11: Punjab Kings (PBKS) pulled off a stunning chase to defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by six wickets, successfully chasing down a massive 220-run target in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash. Led by skipper Shreyas Iyer, who smashed his second half-century of the season, PBKS reached 223/4 in just 18.5 overs. This win also marked a historic moment as Punjab registered their ninth successful chase of a 200-plus target in IPL history, which is the most by any team.

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Shreyas Iyer Leads From the Front

Captain Shreyas Iyer played a match-winning knock, remaining unbeaten on 69 off 33 balls. He controlled the chase beautifully, mixing aggressive shots with smart running between the wickets. His innings included clean hitting under pressure and ensured PBKS stayed ahead of the required run rate.

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Strong Support From Top Order

PBKS got a solid start from Priyansh Arya, who scored a quick 57 off 20 balls, and Prabhsimran Singh, who added 51 off 25. Their aggressive batting in the powerplay kept the chase on track. Later, useful contributions from Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh helped finish the job comfortably.

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SRH’s Big Total Goes in Vain

Earlier, SRH posted a huge 219/6 in 20 overs, thanks to a record-breaking powerplay where they scored 105 runs in the first six overs. Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head had given them a flying start, with 88 runs coming in boundaries during the powerplay.

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Record Chase Seals Historic Win

Despite SRH’s strong total, PBKS showed great intent and confidence in the chase. The team did not slow down at any stage and kept attacking throughout the innings. With this win, Punjab Kings not only secured two important points but also created a new record for the most successful 200-plus run chases in IPL history.

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Big Boost for PBKS Campaign

This victory will give PBKS a lot of confidence going forward in IPL 2026. With their batting unit firing and the captain leading from the front, the team looks well-balanced and dangerous in high-scoring matches.