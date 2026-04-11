Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head Score 84% Runs In Boundaries During Record 105-Run Powerplay Vs PBKS | VIDEO

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head Score 84% Runs In Boundaries During Record 105-Run Powerplay Vs PBKS | X

New Chandigarh, April 11: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) put up an explosive batting show to score massive 219 runs in their 20 overs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at PCA New Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

84% Boundaries

However, the highlight of the innings was the record-breaking Powerplay total of the IPL 2026 in which SRH scored 105 runs in their first six overs. Openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head went berserk and smashed almost 84% of their record powerplay runs in boundaries.

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88 Runs In Boundaries

Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head came out attacking with the very first ball of the innings after they were invited to bat first by PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer after winning the toss. The openers scored 88 runs in boundaries with 10 fours and 8 sixes in the powerplay from their record 105 powerplay score. This is the highest powerplay score in the IPL 2026 season so far.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Abhishek Sharma's First Half-Century

Abhishek Sharma went on to score his first half-century of IPL 2026 in just 18 balls and managed to score 74 runs off just 28 balls with 5 fours and 8 sixes at a strike rate of over 260. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma put up an opening partnership of 120 runs with Travis Head scoring 38 from 23 balls.