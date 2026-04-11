Marco Jansen Stuns Fans With One-Handed Catch To Dismiss Captain Ishan Kishan In SRH Vs PBKS IPL 2026 Clash | VIDEO | X

New Chandigarh, April 11: South African all-rounder Marco Jansen stunned the fans as he grabbed a one-handed catch on the boundary line in the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash at the New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur on Saturday. Marco Jansen was guarding the boundary line when he took the stunning catch to get rid of Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Ishan Kishan.

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Sunrisers Hyderabad were invited to bat first after Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss. Batting first, SRH were cruising as they managed to score 169/3 in 14 overs when Marco Jansen took the excellent catch to get rid of dangerous Ishan Kishan.

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Ishan Kishan got out after scoring 27 run off 17 balls with 3 fours and 1 six. He played a lofted shot off Arshdeep Singh which sailing towards the boundary line, however, Marco Jansen came in the way and took and exceptional catch with just one hand on the boundary line.

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The crowd was stunned to see the catch. Even Ishan Kishan was shocked as Jansen grabbed the catch with one hand only. SRH are moving towards a very good score as they have already scored 212/4 in their 19th over.