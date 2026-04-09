Controversial Catch: Finn Allen Given Out Despite Digvesh Rathi's Foot Touching Boundary Rope In KKR Vs LSG Clash | X

Kolkata, April 9: Another catch controversy has erupted in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 where Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Finn Allen was wrongly given out in a controversial catch. The incident occurred during the KKR vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

The incident occurred in the second over of the match as KKR was invited to bat first after LSG captain Rishabh Pant won the toss. Finn Allen was on strike as Prince Yadav was bowling his first over. Allen played a lofted shot which went straight to the boundary rope. However, it was caught by Digvesh Rathi and Allen was given out.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Foot Touched Boundary

Finn Allen got dismissed after scoring only 9 runs off 8 balls. However, when the catch was shown in the replay, it was seen that Digvesh Rathi's foot was slightly touching the boundary cushion. The umpires gave Finn Allen out without even checking.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Controversial Decision

Such decisions are likely to change the result of the game as Finn Allen is an explosive batsman and can turn the game into the favour of his team if stays on the crease. The video clearly showed that Digvesh touched the boundary cushion while attempting to catch, however, he escaped with it as the umpires did not check it.

Fans React

The internet users as reacting angrily over the decision and criticising the umpiring in the IPL 2026 season. A user said, "Nah man Finn Allen was not out Digvesh Rathi leg touched the boundary rope but the umpire didn't check.?"

Another user said, "In this image we can clearly see Digvesh Rathi touching the boundary rope. This was not even checked ONCE." A user also said, "Controversial catch by Digvesh rathi."

KKR is struggling to find its first win in the tournament, However, such decisions will definitely effect the result of the match.