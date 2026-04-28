PBKS VS RR: Riyan Parag Wins Toss, Opts To Chase Against Unbeaten Punjab Kings; Bishnoi Dropped

Riyan Parag Wins Toss, Opts To Chase vs PBKS |

Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag has won the toss and opted to field first against Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh on Tuesday. Parag made two changes to his XI, with Yash Raj Punja coming in for Ravi Bishnoi. Shreyas Iyer also made two changes, with Lockie Ferguson and Suryansh Shedge coming into the team.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

PBKS vs RR Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja

Punjab Kings Playing XI: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer(c), Cooper Connolly, Suryansh Shedge, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Punjab Kings have been the team to beat so far in IPL 2026 wit a stellar run so far. Shreyas Iyer's side became the first team to remain unbeaten across the first 7 games in IPL season. Punjab chased down a world record 264 in their last game, with their top order firing in all cylinders.

On the same day, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored a 36-ball century but could not help the Rajasthan Royals to victory at home. Riyan Parag and Co will hope to return to winning ways and halt the PBKS juggernaut.